DOLE ready to give aid, temporary jobs to displaced PCSO outlet workers

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Monday (July 29) that it would provide assistance and “emergency employment” to workers displaced by the sudden order of President Rodrigo Duterte to stop all betting formats of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), including the highly popular lotto.

Hundreds of PCSO gaming outlets employing thousands of workers had closed as a result of Duterte’s order.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said although his department has nothing to do with the operations of PCSO or should be involved in it, it was ready to provide emergency employment which would depend on how many displaced workers needed it.

In an ambush interview, Assistant Labor Secretary Benjo Benavidez said the department has yet to receive a report from the PCSO on how many employees lost their jobs as a result of Duterte’s order.

Benavidez said he believed the PCSO is still capable of paying the salaries of its employees. He said he reckoned it would be like the case of workers in Boracay who applied for assistance two months before the resort island’s closure for rehabilitation.

“We’ll see in the case of PCSO,” he said. “We will coordinate with PCSO,” he added.

Benavidez said the PCSO should continue to pay the salaries of its workers despite the order of Duterte.

Authorities said as of Sunday (July 28), a total of 5,187 PCSO lotto outlets had been ordered closed./TSB