CESAFI IN PHOTOS: UC downs UV
By Gerard Vincent Francisco |July 29,2019 - 05:44 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finished the second round of the CESAFI Partner’s Cup with a thrilling victory over the defending champions, the University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 88 – 87, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Here are some photos of this exciting game:
