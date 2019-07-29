CESAFI IN PHOTOS: UC downs UV

By Gerard Vincent Francisco |July 29,2019 - 05:44 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of  Cebu (UC) Webmasters finished the second round of the CESAFI Partner’s Cup with a thrilling victory over the defending champions, the University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 88 – 87, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Here are some photos of this exciting game:

Clyde Avancena goes for an uncontested layup. | Jonas Panerio

 

Darrell Shane Menina rises up for a midrange jumper. | Jonas Panerio

 

Gileant Delator takes up the coaching duties against UC. | Jonas Panerio

 

Paul Galinato shoots a floater. | Jonas Panerio

 

Tosh Sesay shoots a floater. | Jonas Panerio

/dbs

