45 contingents to join Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on August 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The relaunch of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this year will be graced by at least 45 entries that will showcase the festivals of the component towns and cities of the province.

After a 6-year halt, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will be back on stage on August 25 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Dubbed as the festival of festivals, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is staged every August in time with the founding anniversary of the province.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Tuesday, July 30, said the Capitol already got the nod from Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella for the use of the CCSC for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

CCSC, often referred to as the Abellana Grandstand, is also the venue of the Sinulog Festival every January.

“Street dancing will start here at the Capitol. As of the last count, there are 45 entries. It will be held on the 25th of August, which is a better date since the next day (August 26) is a holiday,” Garcia said.

Garcia also assured local government units that the province would be giving them subsidies for their expenses for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

She said that the executive department intends to submit to the Provincial Board a recommendation for the passage of Supplemental Budget No. 1 where the funds would be taken from.

“We are looking at a certain amount to give to the LGUs from the mainland pero pun-an na nato atong mga magagikan sa mga isla like Camotes and Bantayan. We appreciate that even though it is more difficult for them, moapil gyud ang San Francisco, Poro, Bantayan, Madridejos and Santa Fe,” said Garcia.

(We are looking at a certain amount to give to the LGUs from the mainland but we will increase the amount. This is for those coming from the islands like Camotes and Bantayan. We appreciate that even though it is more difficult for them to participate San Francisco, Poro, Bantayan, Madridejos, and Santa Fe would join the event.)

Garcia, however, refused to reveal yet the actual figure that they would recommend for SB No. 1.

Aside from Pasigarbo sa Sugbo expenses, the SB will also fund the increase in the annual incentives for barangay workers and the the repair of provincial roads.

Garcia earlier announced that frontline barangay workers would now receive P4,000-cash incentive in December which is P1,600 higher than the previous P2,400 that they receive annually.

Barangay Tanods will also receive P3,000 as cash incentive or double the amount that they previously received from the Capitol./dbs