Cebu Sharks falter anew in MPBL

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol suffered their second straight loss after they got edged by the Makati Super Crunch, 73-67, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Down by as many as 18, the Sharks mounted a furious rally to trim the deficit to just two, 61-63, after a layup by William McAloney with 1:55 to go.

However, Jeckster Apinan completed a three-point play while former University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) star Joseph Sedurifa canned a triple to raise Makati’s lead back to eight, 69-61, with just 52 seconds left.

A couple of three-point shots by Sharks forward Rhaffy Octobre kept Cebu within striking distance but free-throws by Sedurifa down the stretch secured the win for Makati.

Apinan led Makati with 21 points and seven rebounds while Sedurifa added 11 points and nine boards to help Makati improve to 5-1 (win-loss).

Cebu dropped to 3-5. The Sharks played without Patrick Cabahug who was out with an injury. McAloney and Octobre had 16 points each for Cebu. /bmjo