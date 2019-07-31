USJ-R bets win Mr. and Ms. Cebu Tourism in ITF

Cebu City, Philippines—Tourism and hospitality management students Glorynit Gail Blanco and Lorenzo Isip, both from University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), bagged the Mr. and Ms. Tourism Cebu 2019, respectively, last July 13, 2019 at the Ayala Center Cebu.

The USJ-R bets topped 16 other candidates for the titles in the beauty-and-wit pageant that was one of the highlights of this year’s International Travel Festival held last July 13 to 15.

It was organized by myEventology in partnership with Tourism and Hospitality Educators Association in the Visayas.

The winners will serve as an ambassador in promoting Cebu as a tourism destination with its rich history and colorful culture.

Aside from the pageant and the amazing travel deals that the ITF offered, other contests included the Tourism Idol and the Dance Palabas.

Alyssa Bridget Labastida of Southwestern University- Senior High School took home the title in the Tourism Idol while the team from the USJ-R was hailed as the winner in the Dance Palabas. /bmjo