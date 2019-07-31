Cebuano singer-songwriter Ferdinand Aragon releases ‘Dinamalayan’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Four days after winning big in the Visayan Music Awards 2019, Cebuano singer and songwriter Ferdinand Aragon is set to launch his newest single, “Dinamalayan” at 8 p.m. on July 31, Wednesday at the Route 196 in Quezon City.

Aragon confirmed to CDN Digital that the launching is part of the Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino 2019 celebration organized by the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mangaawit (OPM).

“Dinamalayan is actually just ‘di namalayan’ (wala nabantayan). I decided to make it into one word because if you listen to the lyrics of the bridge, I made up Tagalog words to further express the song. For example, the noun ‘bahaghari’, I made it into a verb, so it becomes ‘bumabahaghari’,” he said.

The message behind “Dinamalayan” is about having a crush on someone.

“That feeling of helplessness every time your crush passes by, you cannot function normally,” he told CDN Digital.

He considered “Dinamalayan” as his favorite piece because it involuntarily makes him smile.

This is Aragon’s first Tagalog song that he wrote. It is produced by Cattski Espina and Room Eleven.

Aragon is known for his Visayan songs like “Matag Piraso”, “Kahangturan”, “Di Ko Man”, and “Nagabarog.”

A native of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, Aragon is an award-winning singer and songwriter in the country.

The 24-year-old freelance graphic and visual artist is the first-ever Visayan Music Awards grand champion for his song, “Matag Piraso” besting nine other finalists last July 27 at the Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City.

Aragon is not a newbie in songwriting competitions.

He was the grand winner in Kanta sa Kasing Kasing 2018 and finished second runner-up in the Philippine Pop 2018.

After Visayan Music Awards 2019, Aragon is looking forward to Himig Handog 2019 as one of the Top 12 finalists.

His song, “Ingat” will be interpreted by the band, I Belong to the Zoo.

Himig Handong 2019 is a songwriting competition organized by ABS-CBN and Star Music. / celr