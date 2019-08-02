Alleged NPA members arrested in Badian undergo inquest proceedings

Cebu City, Philippines–The three alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who were arrested in the town of Badian, Cebu were brought to the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, August 2, 2019, for inquest proceedings.

According to lawyer Julius T. Ompad, the Cebu assistant prosecutor, the inquest proceedings would determine the validity of the warrantless arrest of the suspects and whether there is a probable cause for the warrant that will be given for the case to be filed against them in court.

During the proceedings, the three suspects–Marlon Basalo, Ronnie Herebias and Danny Harold Tancinco–were told about the case filed against them, which was illegal possession of firearms and explosives. The presentation of evidence was also done during the proceedings.

The evidence included two rifle grenades, two caliber .38 revolvers with live ammunition, one hand grenade, and subversive documents.

After the inquest proceedings, the authorities will be waiting for the commitment order from the court, which would allow the transfer of the suspects to the provincial jail. If the commitment order will not be granted on Friday, the suspects will be returned to the Badian Police Station, where they will again await for an order of transfer.

The three suspects were arrested in Barangay Lambug, Badian, Cebu on July 31, 2019 after members of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) in the town reported to the Badian Police about three armed men disembarking from a pumpboat in their shores.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Dominick Poblete of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), the suspects were unable to resist the arrest when authorities surrounded them. /bmjo