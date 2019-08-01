Three armed men nabbed in Badian named

Dumaguete City, Philippines—Police released on Thursday, August 1, 2019, the names of the three armed men who were arrested in Badian town, southwestern Cebu.

Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said in an interview after the turnover of command of the Bohol Provincial Police Office in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Thursday morning that the three armed men were Danny Harold Tancinco, Ronnie Herebias, and Marlon Basalo. All three are of legal age and from Negros Oriental.

Sinas said the three will be charged for violating Republic Act 10591 or illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

In an earlier interview, Sinas also said two of the three who were nabbed claimed they were members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Seized from the suspects were two caliber 38 revolvers with live ammunition, one caliber 45 with one magazine, two rifle grenades, one hand grenade, tactical maps, submersive documents, a writs watch, battery packs, and cash amounting to around P17,000.

Sinas added that the three were arrested after members of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) in the town of Badian reported to Badian Police that three armed men disembarked from a pumpboat in Lambug Beach.

The 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Dominick Poblete and local police from Badian immediately verified the report and intercepted the three.

During the initial interrogation, the three allegedly confessed they came from the town of Ayungon in Negros Oriental but they had no papers to verify their identities. It was also during this time that two of the three confessed they were members of the NPA. /bmjo