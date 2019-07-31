Police nabs mother of seven children for peddling drugs

TALISAY CITY, Cebu—Police arrested a single mother of seven children for peddling drugs around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in Barangay Lawaan 3.

Operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Branch and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag implemented the buy-and-bust operation, which resulted to the arrest of the target.

Conag identified the woman as April Villarias, 34, a resident of Barangay Lawaan 3 in Talisay City.

Operatives used P50,000 worth of boodle money to purchase 25 grams of illegal drugs.

During the search, police also found another 25 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) in Villarias’ possession.

Based on Dangerous Drugs Board value, police were able to recover a total of P340,000 of illegal drugs from Villarias.

Conag added the capture of Villarias was a follow-up operation after an arrested drug personality in Talisay City pointed to Villarias as the source of illegal drugs.

Conag said they are now in the process of identifying Villarias’ supplier who goes by the moniker, “Tatay”. / celr