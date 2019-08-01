Two individuals nabbed for illegal drugs in Bohol

By Paul Lauro and Gresheen Gift Libby

Cebu City, Philippines—Two men, including a law student, were arrested in separate anti-illegal drugs operations in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Thursday dawn, August 1, 2019.

Joven Escobal Daguplo, 22, was arrested in Purok 7 Peñaflor, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City in Bohol with 22 strips of suspected shabu.

Daguplo is reportedly an employee of the National Irrigation Administration in Bohol.

Albert John Bernaldez, 31, a law student, was arrested inside his boarding house in Janssen Heights in Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City.

He was caught with 15 grams of alleged shabu worth P25,000.

The combined worth of illegal drugs that were recovered from the two separate busts was pegged at P70,000. /bmjo