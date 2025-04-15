MPBL: Cebu Classic crushes Quezon City in bounce back win

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jan Jamon erupted for 18 points, including three triples, to lead the Cebu Classic to an easy, 69-54 win over Quezon City Toda Aksiyon in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season held Monday, April 14, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The victory marked Cebu’s third win in seven games, while the loss dropped Quezon City to a 2-5 record. Most importantly, it was a bounce back victory for Cebu after losing to Muntinlupa Cagers Lakan, 70-77, last April 4.

During the game, Cebu got off to a slow start, trailing 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.

However, the Classic’s offense began to heat up midway through the second period, sparked by a Jamon three-pointer that completely turned the table, giving them a 28-24 lead with 3:59 remaining before halftime.

Ladis Lepalam sank three free throws following a John Jabonete layup to tie the game at 30-all with just 55 seconds left in the second quarter.

However, Quezon City managed to sneak in a basket to hold a slim 32-31 advantage at halftime, courtesy of a layup from Vincent Gregg Cunanan.

Despite this, Cebu fought back in the second half, this time, Jamon found offensive support from teammates Dennis Santos, Limuel Tampus, and Mike Delos Santos, helping Cebu pull ahead 44-35 with 5:10 left on the clock.

From that point on, the Classic tightened their defense and continued to pour on the pressure, forcing multiple turnovers and leaving Quezon City struggling to catch up.

Santos contributed 10 points for Cebu, while Lepalam and Tampus chipped in with nine and seven, respectively.

On the Quezon side, Jerome Santos led with 10 points, followed by Nino Ibanez with nine.

