Comelec to hold satellite registration in selected Mandaue City barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Good news for all wanting to register with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Hoping to encourage more voters to register, the Comelec in Mandaue City said it will be holding satellite voters registration in selected barangays here.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, Mandaue City election officer, said they have set schedules with six barangays to conduct satellite registrations.

Gujilde explained that they cannot conduct satellite registrations in all the barangays due to time and logistical constraints. Mandaue City has 27 barangays.

Satellite registrations in Mandaue City will be held at Cubacub Barangay Hall on August 10, 2019; Basak Barangay Hall on August 17, 2019; Tabok Barangay Hall on August 24, 2019; Bakilod Barangay Hall on August 31, 2019; Maguikay Barangay Hall on September 6 and 7, 2019; and Subangdaku Barangay Hall on September 13 and 14, 2019.

She added that the satellite registrations will not only be exclusive to the host barangay and but can also accommodate those coming from nearby barangays.

“Those who live near those baranhays where we will have satellite registration will also be catered,” said Gujilde.

The Comelec started voters’ registration on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The registration, which is intended for the scheduled Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on May 2020, caters new registrants, transfers, and reactivation of voters who failed to vote consecutively twice in the past elections.

In Mandaue City, Gujilde said they expect most of the registrants to be first time SK voters.

To qualify to vote for SK, an individual is required to be at least 15 years old on the day of the elections.

Despite moves taken by lawmakers to postpone the BSKE, Gujilde urged the public to still register earlier within the registration period from August 1 to September 30. Registration can be done even on Saturdays.

“By experience, kasagaran ang first week is busy then the succeeding weeks kay mingaw na and then balik og daghan inig last two weeks. We hope nga ma-spread sila kay aron dili sila magdasok sa last,” said Gujilde. /bmjo