Discounts for Rooms, Buffet, and More at Quest Hotel Cebu Super Sale 2019

1 August 2019 – Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu offers massive discounts of up to 60% on accommodation, dining, and banquet events at the upcoming Quest Hotel Super Sale 2019. In celebration of Quest Hotel’s upcoming seventh anniversary, guests and patrons get to join in the fun as they purchase vouchers at special sale rates exclusively available at the hotel’s pop-up at Ayala Center Cebu from August 16 to 18, 2019.

Quest Hotel accommodation vouchers start at PHP2,750 net for an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room. Vouchers for Premier Deluxe, Junior Suite, and Executive Suite are available as well. Premier Deluxe vouchers start at PHP2,950 net; Junior Suite vouchers at PHP4,450 net, and Executive Suite vouchers at PHP5,450 net.

Jaw-dropping discounts for the spacious Quest Serviced Residences are also up for grabs. Vouchers for the 1-Bedroom Serviced Residence start at PHP3,700 net and for 2-Bedroom Serviced Residence is at PHP5,00 net. The Quest Serviced Residences boast of higher floors and are equipped with living area, dining, and kitchen facilities.

Be it for business or leisure, guests seeking for the ultimate hotel experience will revel in the room’s delightful amenities and scenic sky-high views of the metropolis. Guests enjoy complimentary access to the Fitness Center and the swimming pool, where they may also have bar chow and beverages at the Pool Bar.

Guests craving for delicious bites will have a blast at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Pusô Bistro & Bar. Recently awarded by TripAdvisor with the Certificate of Excellence 2019, the award-wining restaurant presents an array of flavors both international and local from morning till evening. Discounted vouchers for the buffet and a la carte are available at the sale as well.

Pusô Bistro & Bar’s highly acclaimed Breakfast Buffet is offered at only PHP450 net per person from the regular rate of PHP600 net per person. Lunch Buffet vouchers are available at PHP560 net per person and Dinner Buffet vouchers are available at PHP680 net per person. A La Carte Value vouchers are available at PHP2,650 net for a consumable value of PHP3,500; and at PHP1,600 net for a consumable value of PHP2,000.

Parties whether for birthdays, reunions, or wedding receptions take center stage at Quest Hotel. The three-star hotel is renowned for its 10 state-of-the-art function spaces that can accommodate either intimate gatherings or grand soirees of up to 200 persons. Banquet Value vouchers are available at the Quest Hotel Super Sale at discounted rates of PHP15,000 net for a consumable value of PHP20,000; and at PHP10,000 net for a consumable value of PHP15,000. Banquet Value vouchers are applicable for social events only.

It surely is a grand, super sale at the Quest Hotel Super Sale 2019. Guests and patrons are in for an array of exciting options to choose from. To know more about the discounted offers, interested guests may visit bit.ly/QuestSuperSale2019 or call Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu at (63 32) 402 5999.

The Quest Hotel Super Sale 2019 vouchers are valid for use from September 1 to November 30, 2019. Hotel terms and conditions apply. Per DTI-Cebu Permit No. 653, Series of 2019.