CCPO chief: All Cebu City cops to undergo drug tests

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All police officers of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will undergo drug testing to ensure that they will be in good condition when they carry out their anti-illegal drug operations.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, CCPO director, told reporters in an interview on August 2 that these would be needed since they would perform more operations against illegal drugs and they could not afford to make a wrong move that could affect all their efforts.

“Sa laki ng aming accomplishments hindi kami pwedeng masingitan, or else isang pagkakamali lang na may magawa ang Cebu City police, sayang lahat ng effort ng buong kapulisan,” said Vinluan.

(Due to the big accomplishments, we can’t afford to commit mistakes or else one wrong move from Cebu City Police, all the police efforts will be put to waste.)

She said this as 55 police officers of the Labangon Police Precinct underwent a surprise drug test.

She also said that if initial results would show that there would be a police officer who tested positive of using illegal drugs, she would ask for the removal of the police officer’s priviliges given by the Philippine National Police while the police officer would be investigated.

“He will definitely be ejected from the PNP organization,” said Vinluan if the police officer would be proven guilty of using illegal drugs.

According to Vinluan, the CCPO has 1,104 police personnel./dbs