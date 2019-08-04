President: Cory popular for losing Ninoy ‘in hands of Marcos’
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte had unflattering remarks about the late President Corazon “Cory” Aquino when he led the distribution of lands to farmers in Mindanao on Friday.
The President said the country’s 11th President, whose 10th death anniversary was commemorated by family and supporters on Thursday, became popular because her husband, opposition leader Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., died “in the hands of [dictator Ferdinand] Marcos.”
He also cited what he considered an “incongruity” in the land reform program under Aquino, who is hailed as an icon of Philippine democracy for restoring civil liberties and democratic institutions in the country following Marcos’ downfall.
The President, an ally of the Marcoses, shared his thoughts on Aquino during a program in Davao City where he presided over the distribution of 1,361 certificates of land ownership award (Cloas) to 1,709 farmers.
“Cory Aquino may be popular. She is popular today. Why? For losing the husband in the hands of Mr. Marcos,” he said.
“When she said, ‘I would like to declare land reform in all of the Philippines,’ she did not include her own [land]. She exempted [it] … So you call her, what? The one who freed, emancipated … It’s incongruity, they call it,” the President said.
He was apparently referring to Hacienda Luisita, the sprawling sugar plantation in Tarlac owned by the Cojuangco family.Aquino’s husband was assassinated on Aug. 21, 1983 at the airport tarmac on his return from exile in the United States.
Ninoy’s death galvanized the opposition to the Marcos dictatorship and made his widow a rallying figure of those challenging the regime. The movement climaxed in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos and installed Aquino in power.
