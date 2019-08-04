Rough Seas: Some trips from Cebu to Bohol, Leyte provinces cancelled

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Some trips from Cebu to Bohol and Leyte provinces were suspended today, August 4, because of “rough sea conditions” in these areas.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard District in Central Visayas, said that the suspensions were decided upon the discretion of the different ship captains.

The Cebu Port Authority Police -Operations Center announced the suspension of all trips for MV Clemer bound for Getafe town in Bohol province scheduled between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Also suspended were the scheduled trips of Yohan Green bound for Talibon town scheduled at 7 p.m. and Island Water bound for Tagbilaran City scheduled at 2 p.m.

MV South Pacific bound for Bato, Leyte with a scheduled departure at 9 p.m. today has also cancelled its trip while a Supercat trip for Ormoc City in Leyte province has cancelled its trip scheduled at 2:45p.m.

MV Island Beri suspended its 11:15 a.m. trip from Tagbilaran City to Cebu City while MV Start Craft 3 opted to suspend its 11:45 a.m. trip from Tubigon town in Bohol province to Cebu City.

MV Star Craft 7 also remained at the ports of Tubigon and skipped its Cebu City trip at 1:30 p.m. today.

The cancellation of sea travels also affected tourist motorbancas in Bohol and Cebu provinces.

In an advisory released at 12 noon today, Encina said tourist boat trips from Panglao to Virign Island and Balicasag Island in Bohol province were also suspended. Pumpboats from Panglao Island to Oslob town in Cebu province were also barred from leaving. /dcb