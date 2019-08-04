Dump truck runs over boy playing under vehicle in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A two-year-old boy, who was playing under a dump truck, died after he was ran over by the vehicle as it was heading out of the garage at 11 a.m. on August 3 in Sitio Kamalig-bato, Barangay Tabok, Danao City.

Police Corporal Rommel Costan of Danao City Traffic Police said in a phone interview with CDN Digital that the truck driver did not notice the kid playing under the dump truck when he boarded it to head out from the garage to work.

It was already too late when the owner of the garage ran out of his house near the garage to tell the driver to stop because there was a boy under the truck.

The truck driver, Niño Basay, 20, a resident of the area, said that he was in a hurry to head out to work and did not check if there was somebody under the truck.

The parents of the boy were living near the area and were employees of the truck owner, Marlon Mapa.

The driver was detained at the Danao City Police Station pending the filing of a case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide./dbs