Don Bosco booters dominate 7-A-Side SHS-AdC football invitational tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves dominated the 7-A-Side Football Cup of the 4th Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Invitational Football Tournament.

This after the Greywolves clinched three of the titles on hand Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field, inside the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The Greywolves first pocketed the Players 10 title after prevailing in a penalty shootout against Ateneo Blue, 3-2. Rayso Abella was named Most Valuable Player (MVP). And, taking third place was Cebu Shirilin.

DBTC A then blanked Benthel Asia, 3-0, for the Boys 12 title. Ateneo Blue settled for third place. MVP honors went to Alester Manlosa.

Another penalty shootout gave DBTC its third title, the Boys 17, after prevailing 2-0 against Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) B. Its sister team, DBBH A finished third. Lance Alkuino was named MVP.

The Magis Eagles were not to be outsmarted as they also ended with two titles via its Girls teams. Ateneo bagged the Girls 17 and Girls 14 titles. Both categories were played in a league-type format.

First runner-up in the Girls 17 was University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) while Abellana National School (ANS) Pomeroy finished as the second runner-up. MVP honors was accorded to Raya Tolentino.

Another runner-up finish for USPF in the Girls 14 while Guardian Striker completed the top 3. Ma. Andrea Evangelista went home with the MVP honors.

KNF United B finished with the Boys 14 title via a 2-0 blanking of Benthel Asia. USPF ended at third place. Shawn Sanchez was named as the MVP.