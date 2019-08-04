Will former Pasigarbo winners still shine?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former champions of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo are not taking chances in their bids to reclaim their former glory.

This August 25, 44 contingents from the component town and cities of Cebu province will compete in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Dubbed as the festival of festivals, the contingents will be showcasing the respective festivals of every town beginning from the street dance competition which starts off from the Provincial Capitol through Osmeña Boulevard and ending at the ritual showdown venue at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The program for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will start at 2 p.m. while the ritual dance showdown will kick off at 6 p.m., said Cebu fifth district Board Member Andrei “Red” Duterte in a Facebook post. He heads the Committee on Tourism.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen competition, which will be staged with 31 candidates vying for the crown, will also take place in the CCSC on August 23.

In the same post, Duterte said the 44 contingents that confirmed as of August 1, are those from the towns and cities of:

1. Alcantara – Bahandi Festival

2. Alcoy – Siloy Festival

3. Alegria – Kawayan Festival

4. Aloguinsan – Kinsan Festival

5. Argao – La Torta Festival

6. Asturias – Lalin Festival

7. Badian – Banig Festival

8. Balamban – Lingaw – Sadya Festival

9. Bantayan – Palawod Festival

10. Barili – Kaumahan Festival

11. Bogo City – Pintos Festival

12. Borbon – Tuba Festival

13. Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival

14. Carmen – Sinulog sa Carmen

15. Consolacion – Sarok Festival

16. Cordova – Dinagat Festival

17. Daanbantayan – Haladaya Festival

18. Dalaguete – Utanon Festival

19. Dumanjug – Sinanggiyaw Festival

20. Ginatilan – Hinatdan Festival

21. Liloan – Rosquillos Festival

22. Madridejos – Isda Festival

23. Malabuyoc – Binuyokan Festival

24. Mandaue City – Panagtagbo Festival

25. Medellin – Katubhan Festival

26. Minglanilla – Sugat-Kabanhawan Festival

27. Moalboal – Kagasangan Festival

28. Naga City – Dagitab Festival

29. Oslob – Toslob Festival

30. Pinamungahan – Pinaumohan Festival

31. Poro – Tagbo Festival

32. Ronda – Humba Festival

33. Samboan – Dinagayday Festival

34. San Fernando – Sikoy-Sikoy Festival

35. San Francisco – Soli-Soli Festival

36. San Remegio – Lapyahan Festival

37. Santa Fe – Puting Baybay Festival

38. Santander – Tostado Festival

39. Sibonga – Bonga Festival

40. Sogod – Panagsogod Festival

41. Tabogon – Pausbaw Festival

42. Talisay City- Inasal Festival

43. Toledo City – Hinulawan Festival

44. Tuburan – Tubod Festival

Among the awaited contingents are previous winners of the festival such as Liloan town’s Rosquillos Festival, which is the defending champion, as they bagged the title during the last Pasigarbo in 2012, Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival, Palawod Festival of the Municipality of Bantayan, and Daanbanatayan’s Haladaya Festival.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, in an interview with CDN Digital, said they would be an giving extra effort in their preparation as “every contingent would really want to win the title.”

Shimura said they had allocated at least P2 million for their preparations for the Pasigarbo, excluding the transportation expense of their delegation for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

He said that they would also be expecting a P500,000 financial aid from the province.

“From what I know, humana mi sa sayaw gyud, sa choreography. We are just working on the visuals na lang kay we understand there will be LED screens which will be used as the background,” said Shimura.

(From what I know, we are done with the dance, the choreography. We are just working on the visuals because we understand there will be LED screens, which will be used as the background.)

During the first meeting of the mayors and tourism officers at the Capitol on July 3, Victor Hao Cuenco, one of the organizers of the events, promised a grander Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this year as they plan to “digitalize” the event./dbs