Naga City cops score in illegal gambling campaign; 2 persons nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are cracking down on illegal gambling as well amid the continued suspension of the gaming operations of Small Town Lottery and Peryahan ng Bayan of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

With this, police in Naga City in southern Cebu scored two last Saturday, August 3, in this campaign with two people arrested for allegedly engaging in the illegal numbers game of “Swertres.”

Nico Jay Estemera, 20, of Davao City, and Luisito Manacap, 54, of Barangay Inayagan, Naga City, were caught tallying bets of the illegal “Swertres” game during a foot patrol of police officers on separate occasions that day in the barangay, said Police Major Jason Villamater, Naga City Police Station chief, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Confiscated from the suspects were ballpens, two bundles of the PCSO Peryahan Lucky Tres. Two stub collection report with different numbers and cash money worth P300, which was believed to be proceeds of the illegal gambling trade.

Estemera and Manacap were detained at the Naga City Police Station pending the filing of illegal gambling charges. | dbs