Drunk hit-and-run driver in fatal Cordova accident: I did not know I hit a trisikad and tricycle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drunk driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run road accident in the early morning of August 4 in Cordova town in Mactan Island, which resulted into the death of a trisikad driver and causing injuries to four other persons, claimed he did not know that he had caused an accident.

Jay Dalumpines, 43, a freelance photographer, was arrested in his house after he crashed his Honda Civic into a trisikad and a tricycle at past 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 4 along the national highway in Barangay Pilipog, said Police Corporal Vilma Degamo in a phone interview on Sunday, August 4.

Dalumpines was arrested at past 8 a.m. or five hours after the accident after police managed to trace the owner of the plate number of the car involved in the collision.

Degamo said that Dalumpines crashed his car at the back of the trisikad driven by Brigido Torniado, 47, who was taking his wife Marilou, 41, to the market.

The impact threw both Brigido and Marilou on the road. Brigido, however, landed in front of the speeding car and was ran over by it.

He was declared dead on arrival when he was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for treatment. His wife, Marilou, suffered injuries in the accident.

After slamming into Brigido’s trisikad, Dalumpines also crashed into a tricycle on the other lane, causing injuries to the tricycle driver and his two passengers.

Marilou and the three other injured victims were also rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Degamo said that Dalumpines did not stop to help the victims during the accident but sped away from the area.

Fortunately, bystanders were able to memorize Dalumpines’ car’s plate number, and he was arrested in his house in Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town at past 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Degamo said that Dalumpines did not resist arrest and was directly brought to the Cordova Municipal Health Clinic to undergo a liquor test.

The police officer said that Dalumpines was tested positive for driving under the influence at that time of the accident.

Degamo also said that Dalumpines had no driver’s license when the accident happened.

Dalumpines was detained at the Cordova Police Station pending the filing of a case of reckless imprudence resulting into homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to property. |dbs