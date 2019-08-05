PB to discuss P1.3-B SB 1 in today’s session

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Members of the Cebu Provincial Board will tackle during their session this afternoon, August 5, the proposed P1.3 billion supplemental budget for the province’s general fund.

Supplemental Budget No. 1 seeks to augment the province’s P4.6 billion annual budget. It will be spent for the release of aids to Local Government Units, infrastructure projects and the annual incentives for frontline barangay workers.

The P1.3 billion supplemental budget will be sourced from the Capitol’s savings, from the reversion of appropriations, and the income of provincial hospitals and the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

The appropriation ordinance was authored by sixth district Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco who chairs the PB’s Committee on Budget and Appropriations.

Governor Gwen Garcia has certified SB 1 as "urgent," the reason why it was scheduled for first, second and final reading in today's session.