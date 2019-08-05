Capitol to bid out P277-M contract for outsourcing of 800 personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government will already be accepting bids on August 15 for the outsourcing of at least 800 employees.

Roy Salubre, Provincial Treasurer and chairperson of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), said that they are allocating P277 million for the outsourcing of 400 medical personnel and 396 non-medical workers that will include utility staff, clerks, agriculture technologists, drivers, and prison guards.

Employees contracts will be valid only until December 31, 2019.

Salubre said four contractors attended the pre-bidding conference which BAC called on July 29.

“Dili pa ta kaingon kung pila gyud ang moapil because participating in the pre-bid conference is not necessary to participate in the public bidding,” said Salubre.

(We can not yet say how many of them are expected to join the actual bidding process because participation in the pre-bid conference does not necessarily mean that the contractors will also be sending their respective bid documents.)

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia earlier announced that the Capitol will already revert to the outsourcing of additional employees from manpower service providers.

Garcia believes that outsourced employees are more efficient to deliver government services because they are placed under the supervision of their manpower agency that will also impose disciplinary action for the mistakes that they will commit in the performance of their assigned tasks.

Outsourcing is also expected to reduce the province’s operational cost because they will no longer have to comply with the salary grade for government employees provided for in the Salary Standardization Law./dcb