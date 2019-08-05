After falling short in Partner’s Cup Finals, UV to start from scratch 

Cebu City, Philippines—With their preseason ending on a sour note, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers have no other choice but to start from scratch as they prepare to defend their men’s basketball title in the Cesafi when the new season opens on August 31, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers seemingly could not solve the puzzle that the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras squad presented in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup and got beaten in the best-of-three series, 2-0.

Read: SWU-Phinma bags first-ever Partner’s Cup crown

In Game 2 on Sunday, August 4, 2019, UV led most of the way but got outclassed down the stretch.

Now, UV head coach Gary Cortes intends to whip up his team into shape in time for the Cesafi regular season.

“We have no other choice but to play back from zero,” said Cortes, the man who has steered UV to three straight Cesafi titles.

In spite of the loss, Cortes still maintained that his players played well in Game 2 but just weren’t able to keep it up until the final buzzer.

One thing he’s making certain the team would improve on is their communication and cohesion inside the floor.

“We need to improve on our communication skills inside the court,” said Cortes of their lack of ample interaction inside the floor, which led to the Cobras getting more than their fair share of open looks. /bmjo