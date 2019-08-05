Sara Duterte in Cebu for 450th founding anniversary on August 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will be the guest of honor as Cebu province celebrates its 450th founding anniversary on Tuesday, August 6.

In a memorandum for Capitol employees issued on Monday, August 5, Provincial Administrator Noli Valencia advised employees to come early as the Capitol compound gates would be locked down by 7:20 a.m. for the security that will be in place in relation to the Presidential daughter’s presence.

The opening celebration of the founding anniversary includes the flag-raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m., which will also be conducted in the province’s component towns and cities. .

August 6 is a special non-working holiday for the entire province pursuant to Republic Act 8952.

The independent cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu, as well as the highly urbanized city (HUC) of Mandaue, is included in the declaration.

Among the activities in the celebration for the founding anniversary is the formal launch of the “Tabo sa Kapitolyo Agri-Fisheries Trade Fair,” where local produce, crafts, and delicacies are on display at the Capitol grounds.

Provincial Agriculturist Roldan Saragena said there are 49 component towns and cities that will showcase their products.

On Monday, August 5, the stalls and the products were already in place at the back of the main Capitol Building.

The trade fair will run until Friday, August 9. / celr