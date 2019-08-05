Rough Seas: 4 from Olango Island transported to mainland Lapu for medical treatment

CEBU CITY, Philippines–While other travellers remained stranded in the different ports of Lapu-Lapu City, four patients admitted at the Olango Community Hospital in Olango Island were allowed to sail to mainland Cebu Monday afternoon, August 5, 2019, to seek medical treatment.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said in a Facebook post that the four patients were experiencing “serious” medical conditions. There were those who were suffering from severe bleeding while others needed to undergo dialysis.

The four were first admitted at the Olango Community Hospital and were referred for transfer to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City. They left the port of Sta. Rosa with some members of their families shortly after noontime and arrived safely at the Hilton Wharf in Barangay Punta Engaño past 2 p.m.

“Emergency trips are only allowed by Coast Guard to depart from Sta Rosa Wharf to Hilton Wharf,” said Bañacia.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers bound for Olango Island who have remained stranded in different ports in Lapu-Lapu City has already increased to 201.

107 of these passengers are at the Angasil Wharf in Barangay Mactan while the 94 others are at the Hilton Wharf in Barangay Punta Engaño. /bmjo