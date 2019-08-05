Two new police substations proposed in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City will soon have two new police substations.

One will be opened in a portion of the Lawaan I barangay hall while the second one will be situated at the old Bulacao barangay hall.

“With this we can have more policemen assigned to Talisay from the region and most importantly increase police visibility in the city,” Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. said in a Facebook post this afternoon, August 5.

“Now all our police officers are situated in Brgy Poblacion. With (the opening of) new substations, we can have police visibility in other parts of the city,” Gullas added.

Police Major Orlando Carag Jr., chief of the Talisay City Police Station, and Councilor Gail Restauro conducted an ocular inspection this morning of the sites proposed for the opening of the two new police substations.

During their visit at the old Bulacao barangay hall, Barangay Captain Banjo Abastillas expressed gratitude on the planned opening of a police substation in their area.