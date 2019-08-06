5th Year Anniversary: Phoneography Cebu plans photowalk with a twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu phoneography enthusiasts will be celebrating their fifth year anniversary on August 24 with a twists.

Aside from the annual photowalk participated by their members, the group is planning to also organize a feeding program for street children that they would pass by during their walk.

“Our photowalk this time has a twist, kay it’s a feeding program of sort kay we encourage every joiner to donate any coins or bills in denominations that have the number 5 so we can raise the amount for the food. Basically for the children ni or if naa sobra, for school supplies” said Crisanto Etorma, one of the group’s founders.

(Our photowalk this time will come with a twist because we will be holding a feeding program to encourage every joiners to donate any denomination that will end in number five so we will be able to raise money to buy food. Basically, we are doing this for the children and if we still have extra cash, we will use it to buy school supplies.)

Phoneography consist of around 9,000 photography enthusiasts coming from the different parts of Cebu province, who uses their cellphones to take pictures.

The photos of Cebu and others part of the world that they take and share using their cellphones are now making rounds on social media.

Etorma said that during their anniversary celebration, they always try to reconnect with their old members and get acquainted with the new ones by organizing their annual photowalk.

“We want to bring back the essence of conducting a photowalk in every photography community and inspire the new members to push more to their limits and not to be afraid of whatever photography tools they have and also to give back to the community,” Etorma said.

This year, they also wanted to give their photowalk a deeper meaning by also sharing free meals with street children that they would meet along the way./dcb