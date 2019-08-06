Mocco and the power of ‘puppy dog’ eyes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—How do you get out of a sticky, difficult, awkward situation?

For Mocco, 3, it’s all about the puppy eyes.

And boy, can he do it really well!

Well, he’s a dog for a start.

The adorable video of Mocco with his human, Jay Mark Sanglitan, was posted online on July 31.

Jay recorded himself “scolding” Mocco after the latter left the house.

Mocco may not be able to talk but he did convey that he is sorry with his glassy eyes and raised inner eyebrows.

“What happened that day was that he escaped from the house after he saw one of the doors was open. He ran out of the house. I was looking for him and I saw him in our neighbor’s backyard with the neighbors’ dogs,” shares Jay.

Jay says Mocco is three-year-old mixed-breed dog.

Jay says Mocco is playful puppy who always seizes every chance to get out of the house especially when he sees that a door is open.

“He always escapes the house every time he sees an opportunity to escape since he loves to explore outside even though we always walk him outside [the house] and sometimes travel out of town,” he says.

Jay says he adores Mocco’s adventurous spirit.

Although this would often make him worry as Mocco is a friendly dog out to earn a Mr. Congeniality award for himself. Doing so means going further into the neighborhood.

This is why the patient Jay says he takes time to talk to Mocco.

“After I talk to him he then behaves. He looks embarrassed especially when he is guilty,” shares Jay.

Mocco then gets away with his temporary rebellion and then all is well again with his human.

Watch the full video of Jay and Mocco here:

Do you think you have a Mocco in you that will save you from sticky, difficult, awkward situations? Do let us know! / celr