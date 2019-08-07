Man shot near creek in Sambag 2

Cebu City, Philippines—A man was shot by a still unidentified suspect near a creek in Sitio Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2 here past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Police Captain Alden Zambrano, Deputy Commander of Fuente Police (Precinct 2), said the victim was Raymond Pastor, 29, a resident of Sambag 2.

The victim, who had one child with his common law wife, sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his abdomen and was still brought to a hospital but was later declared dead on arrival.

Based on initial investigation, Zambrano said they are looking into personal grudge as the motive behind the shooting. Zambrano added that the victim may have known the person who shot him based on the data they gathered from a witness.

According to the police, the witness said the victim told him he was going down to the creek to meet someone. The witness said he didn’t bother to ask who the victim was meeting and proceeded to his house. Moments later, the witness heard bursts of gunshots.

He didn’t check until he heard calls for help. When he finally went out of his house, he found the victim with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

The witness, together with other neighbors, helped carry the victim to a responding ambulance.

The common-law wife of Pastor, in an interview with CDN Digital, said she had no idea who would have wanted her partner dead since she didn’t know of anyone who had a grudge on him. /bmjo