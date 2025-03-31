cdn mobile

Stephen Curry scores a 3-book deal

His first book will be about a ‘personal reflection’ of his life and career

By: Associated Press March 31,2025 - 02:41 PM

Stephen Curry scores a 3-book deal.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during the third quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 28, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK, United States — Stephen Curry has a deal with a Random House Publishing Group imprint that you could call a 3-point play.

The NBA superstar has agreed to release three books through One World, beginning Sept. 9 with “Shot Ready,” which Curry is calling a “personal reflection” on his life on and off the court. The book also includes more than 100 photographs.

“I want to use my story to connect with people of different backgrounds and help them solve the puzzle of their own potential,” Curry said in a statement released Saturday through One World. “This book is a celebration of the work that happens in the shadows, the creativity that fuels every move, and the mindfulness that keeps me grounded. I hope ‘Shot Ready’ inspires readers to embrace their own journey, trust the process, and always find joy in the pursuit of excellence,” he further said.

Curry’s book will be published in partnership with Unanimous Media, which he co-founded with Erick Peyton. Curry’s other publishing projects have included two picture books with Penguin Young Readers.

