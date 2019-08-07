Coast Guard: Small seacrafts still not allowed to sail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCG-7) warns fishing vessels and small sea craft against venturing out in the sea.

As of Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, all motorbanca trips in Cebu are still suspended as the seaboards of Cebu and some parts of the Visayas remain under gale warning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Gale Warning No. 17 on 5 a.m. Wednesday on Luzon and Visayas seaboards as well as the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Rough to very rough sea conditions with waves up to 4.5 meters high may be experienced in these areas along side thunderstorms and winds blowing up to 63 kilometers per hour.

As of 9:30 a.m., several trips bound for Negros Island, Ormoc, Bohol and Leyte are also suspended.

Forcing to sail during rough seas isn’t a good idea, as proven Wednesday morning when a motorbanca capsized at the Hilutungan Channel.

Read more: 8 rescued after motorbanca capsizes in waters off Olango Island

At least eight persons were rescued when the pumpboat they hired to ferry them from Olango Island to mainland Lapu-Lapu City capsized due to the huge waves in the channel.

Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Chief Nagiel Bañacia said the survivors risked sailing since they were already absent from their work for several days now due to the bas weather.

Central Visayas provinces have been included in the gale warning since Sunday, August 4.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of PCG-7, said they will conduct further inquiry on the owner of the capsized motorbanca.

He also said they will issue an Inspection Apprehension Report (IAR) to the owner of the pump boat for sailing without clearance from PCG. /bmjo