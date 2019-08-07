USC graduate ranks sixth in pharmacy licensure exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A graduate of the University of San Carlos is one of the topnotchers in the August 2019 Pharmacist Licensure Examination.

Herra Corazon Tan Salinas landed on sixth place with an average score of 90.55 percent.

Salinas is the only topnotcher from the Visayas region.

Janelle Samantha Que See from the University of the Philippines-Manila is the exam’s top placer with a score of 92.58 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commision (PRC) on Wednesday evening, August 7.

Of the 4,455 who took the exam, 3,097 passed the examination given by the members of Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis University was recognized as top performing school with a passing percentage of 98.80 percent and was followed by the University of San Carlos with an percentage score of 98.04 percent.

The following are the rest of the topnotchers:

Janelle Samantha Que See, University of the Philippines-Manila (92.58%) Van Angelo Ong Sy from the Our Lady of Fatima University-Valenzuela (91.37%) Jemimah Gyra Celedonio Escote from the University of the Philippines-Manila (90.90%) Christine Plaza Malvar from the University of the Immaculate Conception-Davao (90.77%) Claribel Isis Tanchanco Tiu from the University of Santo Tomas (90.57%) Herrara Corazon Tan Salinas, University of San Carlos (90.55%) Mark Lingan Pagulayan, University of Santo Tomas (90.30%) Justin Dave Magracia Manantan from the Centro Escolar University-Manila (90.13%) Nikko Temblor Lim from the Centro Escolar University-Manila (90.12%) Zadkiel Flores Velasquez from the University of the Philippines-Manila (90.10%)

