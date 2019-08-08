Cebu-based shipping companies create unified organization

CEBU CITY—The owners and operators of Cebu-based shipping companies established a single organization to promote development in the domestic shipping industry.

The Phililppine Coastwise Shipping Association Inc. (PCSA) is composed of members, who used to belong to three shipping organizations – the Philippine Roro Operators Association (PROA), the Visayan Association of Ferry Boat and Coastwise Ship-owners Operators (VAFCSO) and the United Trampers Association of the Philippines (UTAP).

In an emailed statement, the PCSA explained it aims to further strengthen its advocacy in the development of a robust domestic shipping industry through mutually beneficial government and private sector cooperation.

The organization was formed “primarily to unify and organize ship owners and ship operators in the country,” said PCSA chairman Lucio Lim Jr., president and chief executive officer of Lite Shipping.

According to Lim, PCSA aims to promote a viable public policy framework that will accelerate the modernization and development of the domestic shipping industry.

The newly formed group also wants to promote among its members responsible ship ownership and adherence to the accepted standards of safety and service in domestic shipping operations, he added.

The other elected PCSA officials are Paul Rodriguez of Super Shuttle Ferry as president; Benson Go of Seensam Shipping as vice president for cargo shipping; Vicente Montenegro Jr. of Montenegro Shipping as vice president for passenger shipping, Pio Serafin Fulache of Medallion Shipping as treasurer and Teresa C. Abad of 2GO Group as the corporate secretary.

All six have been elected as members of the PCSA board of trustees. The other members of the board are Alexander Cohon of Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines, Arthur Kenneth Sy of Trans Asia Shipping, Jose Emery Roble of Roble Shipping.

PCSA has also named former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as their Chairman Emeritus , in recognition of her support to the local shipping industry when she authored the establishment of The Strong Republic RORO Nautical Highway. Arroyo has accepted the nomination.

Meanwhile, Arroyo will administer the induction of the PCSA board of trustees and officers on August 16.

With its establishment, PCSA now becomes the largest shipping association in the Philippines in terms of number of members and the biggest combined total gross tonnage of ships.

The PCSA is open to other ship owners and operators who would like to join their organization.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), in its maritime industry development plan, is promoting the modernization of the domestic shipping industry. The plan envisions the replacement of wooden-hulled ships with technologically-improved hull materials./bmjo