SWU Cobras off to Davao City for Kadayawan tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The newly-crowned Cesafi Partner’s Cup champions, Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, are not resting on their laurels as they head over to Davao City on Sunday, August 11, 2019, to compete in the 34th Kadayawan Sports Festival Commercial Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreation Center.

With the 2019 Cesafi season set to open on August 31, the Cobras want to fine-tune and sharpen their skills even more as head coach Mike Reyes realizes that there will now be pressure on them to excel after they defeated the University of the Visayas Green Lancers, 2-0, in the finals of the preseason tournament.

“Definitely, there is now pressure on us,” said Reyes.

UV, however, will get another shot at besting SWU-Phinma as they too are in this tournament.

Completing the four-team tilt are the UAAP’s National University Bulldogs and the La Salle Green Archers.

The champion squad will be receiving a cash prize of P100,000 while the runner-up will bag P60,000. The next placers will go home with P40,000 and P30,000, respectively. / celr