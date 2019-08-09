Night high school teacher robbed on her way home

Cebu City, Philippines—A teacher of a night high school in Cebu City got robbed while on her way home at around 2 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Barangay Sambag 1 here.

The victim, who was shaking in fear when she reported the incident to the Abellana Police Station (Station 2), was identified as Nancy Tariman, 42 years old, and a resident of the said barangay.

Taken from her were her watch, cellphone, and wallet with cash worth P1,000.

Police are still investigating the incident. But based on the description given by the victim to village watchmen before reporting to the police, they already have a suspect in mind who is a notorious robber in the area.

In the complaint she filed with the police, the victim said she was just around 40 meters away from her home when the incident happened.

She already noticed someone wearing a hoodie following her after disembarking from the jeepney she was riding near the Cebu City Medical Center.

She felt something bad was going to happen when she noticed the guy walking faster towards her. He finally caught up with her in an alley and declared a hold-up.

The victim tried to ask help from people she knew around the area but the robber threatened to shoot her if she did. She eventually gave in but asked the robber to spare her cellphone since it had a lot of important contacts. The thief, however, still took everything and fled afterwards. /bmjo