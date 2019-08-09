LTO-7 vows to complete processing of backlog registration application by Aug. 12

CEBU CITY—The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) said it will complete the processing of registration application of new vehicles by August 12, 2019.

Yvonne Auza, in-charge of LTO Manufacturing, Assembler, Importer, Rebuilder, Dealer and Other Initiatives (MAIRDOES), recalled that the agency experienced problems with their internet connection for about a week, resulting to the delay of the processing of applications for registration of new vehicles. She explained that processing of new registrations have to be done online.

During the Kapihan sa LTO held Thursday, Augutst 9, Auza explained that they received an average of 1,000 registration applications daily.

As of August 8, she said they have around 3,000 remaining applications that have yet to be processed. She added that 70 percent of the applications were for motorcycles.

However, Auza said they could process around 1,500 applications daily, with overtime work. Because of this, she is confident they can complete the processing of backlog applications.

According to Auza, the processing of new registration applications could be complete within three days if the required documents submitted by the dealers are complete and the registration fee has been paid.

Registration fees for motorcycles range from P646 to P774 (with penalty). She explained that dealers are required to submit the applications for new registration within seven days from the issuance of the sales invoice. For light vehicles and medium vehicles, the registration fees are P5,400 and P11,400, respectively.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said they are targeting the release of sold four-wheel vehicles already bearing license plates by the fourth quarter.

However, Caindec said the release of the license plates for registered motorcycles would depend on when Congress would come up with a final decision on the size of the license plate.

The regional director said the equipment for printing the motorcycle cycle plates located at the LTO Central office would be ready to immediately start printing the license plates when the size would be finalized. /bmjo