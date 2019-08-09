DOLE-7 bares guidelines for Eid’l Adha holiday pay

CEBU CITY—With the declaration of August 12, 2019 as a regular holiday, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has come up with guidelines for holiday pay.

President Rodrigo Duterte had issued Proclamation No. 789 declaring August 12 a holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice for the Muslim Community.

DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton reminded employers to follow the rules on regular holiday pay.

Employers have to pay workers working on that day 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours. If the workers will not report for work on that day, they would receive 100 percent of their daily wage.

According to Siaton, workers should be present during the last working day prior to the regular holiday for them to avail of the regular holiday pay. The workers who would not work on Monday could still avail of the regular holiday pay if they are on leave of absence with pay.

For work done in excess of eight hours or overtime work, workers should be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day, she added.

“There is another computation to be followed for work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the worker’s rest day. In this case, he or she should be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her basic wage of 200 percent,” Siaton explained.

For work done in excess of 8 hours or overtime work during a regular holiday that also falls on the workers’ rest day, they should be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day. /bmjo