Discover a new kind of fun and function at CAS 2019

When it comes to cars, there are two things that people often look for, form and function. But more than just the practicality aspect, it is also important to gain a sense of pleasure and enjoyment from vehicles. Recognizing the key motivations that compel individuals to purchase an automotive vehicle, this year’s Cebu Auto Show (CAS) is gearing up to showcase a presentation that will allow everyone to “Experience the Fun and Function” of a truly topnotch car show.

Last year, CAS managed to attract over 13,000 visitors as it impressively gathered 56 companies and showcased 38 car displays and 11 motorcycle displays. Following this favorable turnout, this year’s CAS, which is now running on its 12th year, is committed to provide Visayan automotive enthusiasts with a comprehensive showcase of the latest innovations from the market along with a series of fun and exciting event highlights.

Aside from giving attendees a chance to bond over their mutual passion for cars, motorcycles, and everything else in between, CAS 2019 is also seen to boost the growth of the Visayan automotive industry. Recently, Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines President Rommel Gutierrez reported that the industry is projecting a 10% growth in volume of sales and the Visayan region is poised to play a crucial role in the attainment of this goal.

In response to this challenge, CAS Co-organizer Dennis Tan enthused, “As we make car ownership easier, affordable, and reasonable at this year’s CAS, we are positive that this will translate to more business opportunities for the sale and service of cars and accessories in the region.” Indeed, the upcoming CAS is expected to drive up much activity for the region’s automotive industry as well as the enthusiasm of car fans and prospective buyers.

RC Drift

An activity involving remote controlled miniature cars, this year’s RC Drift event will gather members of the Philippine RC Drifters, drifters who will participate in the challenge, as well as enthusiasts who will be conducting car displays and demonstrations such as the 1/10 scale RC Bodyshell contest.

Custom and Class Car Competition

This year’s custom and classic car competition will be having 21 categories that will enable more participants to find their niche in the competition. Various car clubs from across the region have already signed up along with individual car owners. Last year, Petron won best booth while the 2010 Lamborghini LLP-570 of Detail Monkey won Best in Show.

Diecast Car Model Swap Meet

Established in 2009, the Cebu Diecast Car Collectors now include members from neighboring Visayan islands. At the event, the group not only aims to establish their identity in the local diecast car collecting scene but also promote diversity and foster camaraderie among collectors.

Exhibitions from Top Brands

CAS 2019 is the ultimate destination to witness the latest product displays including cars, parts, and accessories from top automotive brands such as Nissan, MG, and Chevrolet.

Motor Bikes Display

More than just a car show, CAS 2019 will also be showcasing the latest two-wheeled motor vehicles from popular brands like Honda and many more. There will also be exclusive promos and live demonstrations that attendees can watch out for during the event.

Car parts and accessories galore

As CAS seeks to cater to various automotive needs, this year’s show will boast of an extensive selection of car parts and accessories such as car tints, dynastic dashcams, air refreshers, tires, mag wheels, and other premium items.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the "12th Cebu Auto Show: Experience Fun and Function" will bring together the top automotive distributors, dealers, and brands on September 13 to 15, from 10:00am to 7:00pm at the SM Seaside Skyhall.