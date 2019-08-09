Cebu’s Rene Almendras returns as Manila Water president

MAKATI CITY, Philippines — Cebuano leader Jose Rene Gregory D. Almendras will be back as president of Manila Water, a position that he held 10 years ago prior to joining the Philippine government in June 2010.

Almendras would assume the post as director, president, chief executive officer, and chief sustainability officer of Ayala-led Manila Water effective September 1, 2019.

This was formally disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, August 9.

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman and chief executive officer of Ayala Corporation, also confirmed the news in a press conference on the same day at the New World Hotel Makati after the morning session of the Ayala-organized Integrated Corporate Government, Risk Management and Sustainability Summit.

The statement said that Almendras was the company’s president and chief operating officer since March 30, 2009.

He left the post when the administration under former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III appointed him as Energy Secretary.

He later became Cabinet Secretary and then, Foreign Affairs Secretary.

Almendras rejoined the Ayala Group in 2016 via its infrastructure arm, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp.

“It was during his (Almendras) time when the Company achieved 100% customer satisfaction rating,” the statement reads.

“He was instrumental for the expansion and growth of the Company beyond the East Zone,” the statement further reports.

In the disclosure signed by Corporate Secretary Solomon Hermosura, Almendras’ term was credited for Manila Water’s award as one of the Best Managed Companies in Asia, the Best in Corporate Governance, one of the Greenest Companies in the Philippines, and being hailed as the world’s Most Efficient Water Company.

The statement also said that the Almendras was recognized by the World Economic Forum as the new Sustainability Champion for his efforts as president of the company.

Almendras’ election came after the resignation of Ferdinand M. dela Cruz also on Friday, August 9.

Almendras served as president of Cebu Holdings Inc. from 2001 to 2005.

He is the youngest brother of former Vice Governor Agnes Almendras Magpale.