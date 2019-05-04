Labella mulls 5-hectare lot in SRP for Quincentennial park

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will be reviewing the recommendations of the City Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on their proposed 5-hectare lot at the South Road Properties for the Quincentennial Park that would feature Lapu-Lapu as a national hero.

Labella said in a press conference on Friday, August 9, 2019, that he has yet to receive the recommendations of CHAC and review the opinion of the City Legal Office on the 5-hectare lot of the SRP beside a mall in the area.

“I will wait until that recommendation will reach my table,” said Labella.

The mayor said he needs to know what will be needed for the donation of the lot, or if donation even be necessary.

In previous statements, NHCP Commissioner Rene Escalante said he was hoping for the city’s generosity and cooperation for the park that would be a reminder of Cebu’s role in the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the country.

The NHCP is asking a portion of the SRP to build the park, and hopes to use it free of charge. The park will house the monuments of Lapu-Lapu, the first Filipino warrior and chieftain to fight against the Spaniards, and other local heroes.

Labella, in previous statements, already expressed his willingness to provide a lot to the NHCP for the Quincentennial Park.

He said that this would be a good opportunity to keep the story of Lapu-Lapu alive for generations and bring his heritage to a national level.

The park is expected to be finished by 2021 in time for the celebration of the Quincentennial Anniversary of the Catholic Church in the country.

The main celebration will be held in Cebu where Ferdinand Magellan in the 15th century planted the cross of Christianity. /bmjo