Cebu’s ARQ Builders lose in first game in Jump10 World Hoops Challenge

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders of Cebu faltered in their first foray into the Jump10 World Hoops Challenge as they got beaten by China 2, 12-15, 9-15, on Thursday night, August 8, 2019, at the Shanghai EXPO Celebration Square in Shanghai, China.

The Builders’ head coach, Marvin Caro, lamented that the team — which is composed of former pro Jojo Tangkay, Rino Berame, Lyndon Gudez, Russell Moneva, Jojo Arano, Enrico Llanto and John Abad — just could not get their outside shots to go in, which would have greatly helped them in this fierce international competition that is pitting 16 teams from 12 countries against one another.

“We just couldn’t get our three-pointers to go in. We could have really beaten China 2,” said Caro in a brief talk after the game.

The Jump10 format has teams play two halves of 12 minutes each. Whichever team gets to 15 points first wins the half and gets a corresponding number of points. The point total after the elimination round will then determine which teams will advance to the quarterfinal round. /bmjo