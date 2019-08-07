Cebu’s ARQ Builders vow to give all in Jump10 World Hoops Challenge in China

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders are going to Shanghai, China, to compete and not take a vacation.

This is what head coach Marvin Caro asserted as he and his seven-man squad head to China to go up against some of the best teams from all over the world in the Jump10 World Hoops Challenge starting on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Shanghai Expo Celebration Square.

The ARQ Builders hoisted the title in the Jump10 Philippine Selection tournament after they outlasted the Bad Boys Wings, 55-49, in the finals last July 20 at the City Sports Club Cebu.

The ARQ Builders are composed of former pro, Jercules Tangkay, former Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League players John Abad, Rino Berame and Enrico Llanto, Jojo Arano, sharpshooter Lyndon Gudez and speedy guard Russell Moneva.

“We will do everything that we possibly can to get a win,” said Caro, who is also an assistant coach with the MPBL’s Bataan Risers and the UAAP’s National University Bullpups.

The ARQ Builders are being backed by businessman and sportsman, Jason Arquisola, who said it is such an honor to be part of this endeavor.

“I’m just happy for the team since most of them are my friends. Any chance that they can go and compete in China to represent the country is an honor for me and my family. I’m also thankful to Apex Sports for the opportunity,” said Arquisola.

The Philippines are bracketed in Group B with China 2, Canada, and Italy. There are 16 teams from 12 different countries competing in this tournament that dangles a whopping $200,000 to the winner.

“We already know what the teams we are bracketed with are capable of. But as Cebuanos, we’re proud of our basketball heritage so we’re going to do whatever we can to get a win,” said Caro.

The ARQ Builders kick off their campaign against China 2 on August 8 before taking on Canada the very next day. They wrap up their elimination round schedule with a game against Italy on August 10.

Only the top two teams from each bracket are advancing to the knockout quarterfinals. /bmjo