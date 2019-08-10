Slow zumba to the tune of December Avenue’s Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Zumba is known for its fast-paced rhythm that is guaranteed to make you sweat and bring out the dancer in you.

But this one zumba session in The District Imus in Cavite province defied the usual zumba practice by having the zumba-goers perform to the tune of December Avenue’s Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig.

Ervin David, 25, a photographer from Imus, took time to record the 22-second video of this zumba class led Alvin Lorenzo that went from hardcore ab workout to a mellow dance routine.

“It’s unusual and somewhat funny at the same time to see a zumba routine to the tune of a slow OPM song. [It] took me a day to realize that what he did is a pure talent because little did we know, you could create a zumba choreography out of the song Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-ibig,” David told CDN Digital.

The out-of-the-usual zumba routine happened last August 5 at around 6:00 p.m.

David also shared that once the music started playing the participants were also shocked that they would perform a routine with a mellow song.

Some passersby were also curious and like him, took a moment to see what was going on. Some thought it was just a technical glitch.

“Everyone is enjoying. They even said “woo” once they heard the intro of the song. Some of the passersby smirked. Maybe because they had the same reaction as mine,” he said.

The video that David posted on his Facebook account last August 5 has already reached 378,000 views as of August 10 at 9:24 a.m.

Watch the video here:

/ cell