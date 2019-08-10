Jealousy eyed in habal-habal driver’s killing in Compostela town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Work-related jealousy or envy.

This is one of the possible motives that Compostela Police is exploring in the killing of habal-habal driver (motorcycle-for-hire) Lenie Ochea Noval, 35, of Barangay Basak, Compostela town by a fellow habal-habal driver Joshua Canlas, 27 of Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Lary Fernandez of the Compostela Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Saturday, August 10, that they had arrested Canlas at 3 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion or 15 hours after fatally stabbing Noval.

Initial investigation showed that Noval had just finished eating in an eatery along the road in Barangay Poblacion when Canlas confronted Noval at past 1 a.m. of August 10.

An argument ensued which ended with Canlas pulling out a knife and stabbing Noval. Canlas then fled from the area on his motorcycle.

Noval was rushed to the Danao District Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Fernandez said that they were investigating reports that the argument that ended in the killing must have been sparked by jealousy or envy of their work as habal-habal drivers.

Fernandez also said that Canlas was detained at the Compostela Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs