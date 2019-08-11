Australia’s Tim Reed is male pro champion of Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Philippines Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Tim Reed of Australia clinches the male pro title of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu as he crossed the finish line with an about six-minute lead over his opponent.

This is Reed’s fourth title in Cebu after he won this international race back in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Reed is also the 2016 Ironman 70.3 world champion in 2016.

Reed was fifth out of the water but made up for lost time in the 90-kilometer bike wherein he put about a 6-minute gap from his opponents.

He finished the bike in two minutes and 6 minutes.

There was a bit of a drama as Reed stopped while very near the finish line due to cramps.