Ironman 2019 Road Closure: Moderate to heavy traffic greets Cebu City motorists

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moderate to heavy traffic was experienced around Cebu City with the closure of some roads for the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu bike phase this morning, August 11.

Joannie Sarona, base operator of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said that moderate traffic is now being experienced along Cabahug Street, General Maxilom Avenue and M.J. Cuenco Avenue that serves as alternate roads to S. Osmeña Road.

Roads in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City to Talisay City in the south are now experiencing heavy congestion, she added.

Vehicles that were supposed to use S. Osmeña Road and the Cebu South Coastal Road were diverted to parallel roads in the city starting at 5 a.m. today and until 12 p.m. when the bike phase of the Ironman is complete. /dcb