Police confiscate P600K worth of shabu from habal-habal driver, four others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police arrested five men in separate buy-bust operations in Barangays Labangon and Sawang Calero earlier today, August 12, and confiscated P595, 200 worth of suspected shabu.

Police Corporal Fernando Ybañez of the Labangon Police Station said that tips coming from concerned residents led police to arrest a habal-habal driver, who also peddles illegal drugs for additional income.

Feldan Pabalate, 36, possessed medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 36 grams and worth P244, 800 during his arrest.

Ybañez said that Pabalate is able to dispose at least 100 grams of shabu per week to buyers in Barangay Tisa and at A. Lopez Street in Cebu City. He was already arrested by Labangon police for the same offense in 2016 but entered into a plea bargaining agreement, the reason for his release from detention.

Police also arrested his cohorts who were identified as Vincent Khalid Yuson, 31, and Nestor Aguilar, 43, during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Filter Site in Barangay Tisa at 5:10 a.m. today.

Ybañez said that Yuson has been in hiding because of several pending cases included a murder case committed in 2017.

He told CDN Digital that they placed Pabalete and Yuson under surveillance for two weeks before the conduct of the buy-bust operation early this morning.

Meanwhile, Police Corporal Keth Vincent Gabica of the Sawang Calero Police Station said they arrested two individuals in a buy-bust operation made shortly after midnight today, August 12, and confiscated P349, 400 worth of suspected shabu.

Dahlia Baar Ducay, 26 and Joseph Soriano Hernane, 49, were arrested in Sitio Mahayahay 2, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City after they sold a sachet of shabu to a police poseur buyer.

Police confiscated seven medium packs of shabu from their possession.

Gabica said that Ducay and Hernane are considered as high value targets whose names appear on the police drugs watchlist. /dcb