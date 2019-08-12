Fire prevention tips shared amid August 11 piggery fire in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Let the experts check and install the electrical wirings of your house or establishment to avoid short circuits that might cause a fire.”

This is one of the fire prevention tips shared by Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Raymond Pajora of the Marigondon Fire Station after a late night fire on August 11, Sunday, destroyed a piggery and killed 200 pigs in Barangay Suba-Basbas, Lapu-Lapu City.

Pajora also said that it would be prudent to know the hotline numbers of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) so that one could easily contact firefighters in case a fire emergency would happen.

He also reminded the public especially those who would tend to take photos of the fire first using their smartphones to inform the first responders or firefighters first before taking photos of the fire.

“Remember mas dali pugngan ang kayo kung gamay pa. Ayaw unaha ang pag video ug picture, tawag usa sa kabomberohan,” said Pajora.

(Remember it is easier to put out a fire when it is still small. Don’t take a video or photo first, but call the firefighters first.)

He said they could call these hotline numbers of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in case of fire: 3400-252 or 09238157667.

He also encouraged the public not to replace busted fuses in fuse boxes with coins or any metals.

Pajora shared these tips involving electrical wirings and for fuses because of the fire that hit the piggery in Suba-Basbas, which was believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical wiring.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Hadji Samonte of Lapu-lapu City Bureau of Fire Protection said that they suspected the fire to be due to a faulty electrical wiring because they saw pinched wires in the main power switch of the piggery.

Samonte said that the Sunday’s fire was reported at 10:51 p.m. and was put out at 11:10 p.m.

Samonte placed the damage to property at P40,000 with the piggery, which was made of light materials, being razed.

He also said that the 200 piglets in the piggery died because of the fire.

Meanwhile, Pajora also shared other fire prevention tips aside from those involving electrical wirings.

Here are some of the other tips that Pajora shared:

1. Remember to always put out the lighted candles and oil lamps before going to bed.

2. Avoid placing old lamps and lighted candles near curtains.

3. When the frying pan catches fire when cooking, turn off, first, the regulator of the LPG tank and then put a wet clothing on it.

4. Keep the lighters and matches away from children’s reach.

5. Put the number of the BFP beside the telephone./dbs