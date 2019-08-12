Red Vipers, Spartans, Gilas Defenders win in IBP hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Aniceta Red Vipers, the Spartans and the Gilas Defenders all came away with victories in the 2019 Integrated Bar of the Philippines Basketball League First Conference on Sunday at the Capitol Parish Gym.

The Red Vipers got the best of the Rebels, 86-76, while the Spartans nipped the Dissenters Bad Boys, 69-63. The Gilas Defenders meanwhile, routed the 1 Cebu Lex Idols, 76-61.

Giovanni Sususco led the Red Vipers in scoring with 18 points.

Oliver Moeller paced the Spartans with 18 points, Nate Garcia added 16, while Matt Medalle rounded out the team’s double-figure scorers with 12. The loss spoiled the 31-point effort of Richard Bauzon.

And finally, Rowell Juban and Frank Eduard Dinsay connived to carry the Defenders to the win, scoring 19 and 17 points, respectively.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

ANICETA RED VIPERS (86) Sususco 18, Calamba 13, Manuales 11, Thirdie 10, Velez 9, Tabuñag 9, Villegas 7, Abcede 6, Aguanta 3

REBELS (76) – Bas 18, Padoga 16, Sibay 12, Nollora 9, Pacoli 7, Sañagan 5, Dacudao 4, Tabotabo 3, Yballe 2

QUARTERS 13-17, 36-30, 56-51, 86-76

SECOND GAME

SPARTANS (69) Moeller 18, Garcia 16, Medalle 12, Regis 9, Tan 4, Majarocon 4, Ocupe 3, Villaflor 2, Puerto 1

DISSENTERS BAD BOYS (63) R. Bauzon 31, Riveral 13, Narido 9, Duman 4, Asis 4, E. Bauzon 2

QUARTERS 20-12, 36-30, 50-40, 69-63

THIRD GAME

GILAS DEFENDERS (76) Juban 19, Dinsay 17, Sevilla 8, And 7, Ligutan 6, Velez 5, AJoc 4, Gepolongca 4, Remedio 4, Vallecer 2

1 CEBU LEX IDOLS (61) Estorgio 21, Yu 9, Manubag 7, Francisco 6, Guieb 6, Jabil 4, Malazarte 4, Macion 2, Pepito 2

QUARTERS 14-9, 37-25, 49-37, 76-61